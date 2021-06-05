Suspects Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: Unit Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Saturday, May 8, 2021 in the Unit block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:38 am, the suspects approached the victim’s vehicle while it was parked at the listed location. One of the suspects forced the victim from the vehicle. The suspect then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.