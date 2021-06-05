Westminster / DUI #3, Possession of Crack Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B102188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 6/4/21 2053 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 south, mile marker 37, Rockingham

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Possession of Crack Cocaine

ACCUSED: Michael Augustinowicz

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/04/21, at approximately 2053 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks observed a vehicle traveling south on I-91, near mile marker 37 in Rockingham, VT. The operator of the vehicle was determined to be speeding and failing to maintain their lane of travel. After stopping the vehicle, Trooper's observed a used, glass stem 'crack pipe' in plain view, as well as loose crack cocaine on the operator's lap. The operator, Michael Augustinowicz was screened for impairment and subsequently arrested for DUI Drugs #3. During a search of the vehicle, approximately 2 grams of crack cocaine was located.

Augustinowicz was processed for the offenses of DUI #3 and possession of crack cocaine. He was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/20/21 1300 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

