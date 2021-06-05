Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster / DUI #3, Possession of Crack Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood                             

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 6/4/21 2053 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 south, mile marker 37, Rockingham

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Possession of Crack Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Michael Augustinowicz                                              

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/04/21, at approximately 2053 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks observed a vehicle traveling south on I-91, near mile marker 37 in Rockingham, VT.  The operator of the vehicle was determined to be speeding and failing to maintain their lane of travel.  After stopping the vehicle, Trooper's observed a used, glass stem 'crack pipe' in plain view, as well as loose crack cocaine on the operator's lap. The operator, Michael Augustinowicz was screened for impairment and subsequently arrested for DUI Drugs #3.  During a search of the vehicle, approximately 2 grams of crack cocaine was located.

 

Augustinowicz was processed for the offenses of DUI #3 and possession of crack cocaine. He was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/20/21 1300 hours           

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

