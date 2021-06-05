Westminster / DUI #3, Possession of Crack Cocaine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102188
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 6/4/21 2053 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 south, mile marker 37, Rockingham
VIOLATION: DUI #3, Possession of Crack Cocaine
ACCUSED: Michael Augustinowicz
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/04/21, at approximately 2053 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks observed a vehicle traveling south on I-91, near mile marker 37 in Rockingham, VT. The operator of the vehicle was determined to be speeding and failing to maintain their lane of travel. After stopping the vehicle, Trooper's observed a used, glass stem 'crack pipe' in plain view, as well as loose crack cocaine on the operator's lap. The operator, Michael Augustinowicz was screened for impairment and subsequently arrested for DUI Drugs #3. During a search of the vehicle, approximately 2 grams of crack cocaine was located.
Augustinowicz was processed for the offenses of DUI #3 and possession of crack cocaine. He was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/20/21 1300 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.