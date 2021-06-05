1169032 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1169032 B.C. LTD. (the “Company”) announces that effective immediately, Scott Munro has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and he is continuing as director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
The Company is pleased to announce that Richard Paolone and Jeffrey Paolone have been appointed to serve as directors. Richard Paolone has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer to fill the vacancy left by Mr. Munro following his resignation as Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.
Richard Paolone is a practicing securities lawyer focused on mining, agriculture and cannabis. Mr. Paolone is the principal lawyer of Paolone Law Professional Corporation. In his private practice, he has developed experience with respect to public companies, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and other facets fundamental to the natural resources sector. Mr. Paolone currently serves as Director and CEO of several other private and reporting companies.
Jeffrey Paolone is a dual JD and MBA Candidate from the University of Windsor and Detroit Mercy. Jeffrey has experience related to capital markets within the natural resource sector. Jeff is the Vice President of Jaguar Financial Corporation, a merchant bank that invests in undervalued, overlooked, and underappreciated public companies in a variety of industry sectors.
About the Company
1169032 B.C. Ltd. is a reporting issuer in B.C. and Alberta that is seeking to develop or acquire viable commercial applications.
For further information please contact:
J. Scott Munro, Director
E-mail: pubcosrvc@outlook.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information
This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) the inability to complete the Arrangement; and (ii) other factors beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change
J. Scott Munro
The Company is pleased to announce that Richard Paolone and Jeffrey Paolone have been appointed to serve as directors. Richard Paolone has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer to fill the vacancy left by Mr. Munro following his resignation as Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.
Richard Paolone is a practicing securities lawyer focused on mining, agriculture and cannabis. Mr. Paolone is the principal lawyer of Paolone Law Professional Corporation. In his private practice, he has developed experience with respect to public companies, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and other facets fundamental to the natural resources sector. Mr. Paolone currently serves as Director and CEO of several other private and reporting companies.
Jeffrey Paolone is a dual JD and MBA Candidate from the University of Windsor and Detroit Mercy. Jeffrey has experience related to capital markets within the natural resource sector. Jeff is the Vice President of Jaguar Financial Corporation, a merchant bank that invests in undervalued, overlooked, and underappreciated public companies in a variety of industry sectors.
About the Company
1169032 B.C. Ltd. is a reporting issuer in B.C. and Alberta that is seeking to develop or acquire viable commercial applications.
For further information please contact:
J. Scott Munro, Director
E-mail: pubcosrvc@outlook.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information
This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) the inability to complete the Arrangement; and (ii) other factors beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change
J. Scott Munro
1169032 B.C. Ltd.
+1 (604) 474-3661
pubcosrvc@outlook.com