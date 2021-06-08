Help Your Dad Protect His Tech with a Father’s Day Gift from Mobile Edge
Mobile Edge is certainly prepared to help you find the right tech gear for your dad and your budget”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a return to some semblance of pre-COVID-19 normalcy in the air as travel and gathering restrictions ease, the National Retail Federation is projecting a near 20% surge in spending by US consumers this Father’s Day compared to last year, up from $17 billion to more than $20 billion. Whether your dad, stepdad, grandfather, or father-in-law is a tech-savvy professional, busy traveler, gamer at heart, or a non-traditional student, Mobile Edge has just what you need to take the guesswork out of getting the right gift to make your pappy happy and show him how much he’s loved and appreciated.
“With Father’s Day just around the corner and summer about to begin, I think we’re all wanting to breathe a huge sigh of relief as we rebound from the challenges of the last 14 months or so,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim-based Mobile Edge. “Mobile Edge is certainly prepared to help you find the right gear for your dad and your budget, something he can use all year round to keep all of his valuable mobile tech protected, organized, and powered up while he’s on the go.”
Mobile Edge recognizes that dad’s come in all shapes, sizes, and ages. Dads can be Boomers, Gen-Xers, Millennials, and even from Generation Z. That’s quite the spread. With its industry-leading selection of fashionable, protective laptop bags, laptop cases, and console-ready backpacks, plus its wide assortment of accessories and mobile power solutions, Mobile Edge is certain to have just what you (or your dad) want and need.
Here are a few top gift ideas for Father’s Day 2021:
Delivering an incredible 85 watts, the airplane-friendly Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger provides mobile power for a wide range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and gaming consoles. It features a universal AC outlet, so no special adapters are needed. Lightweight, compact, and durable, it slips easily into laptop bags or backpacks and meets FAA carry-on requirements for lithium-ion batteries.
Our All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub turns a single USB-C Port into a powerhouse workstation. It securely connects most devices and/or peripherals to a laptop or tablet via a durable USB-C Cable, plus provides 4K HDMI Video Output, an SD/Micro SD Card Reader, and High Speed 2 USB ports for 5GB data transfer.
Tech-savvy, traveling dad’s turn to Mobile Edge’s popular Graphite Premium Backpack for laptop storage up to 17.3 inches, padded pockets for digital media and accessories, a headphone pass-through port, a removable smartphone pocket, and a ton of other features that help to set this edgy, industrial-looking backpack apart from others on the market.
Mobile Edge’s Graphite Corporate Briefcase is an ideal carry-all solution for road warriors, business commuters, and even students. It fits laptops up to 16 inches, plus features padded pockets for an Ultrabook and/or a tablet or e-reader, a zip-down workstation with pockets for business cards, USB drives, memory cards, cell phones, and personal items, as well as a separate pocket for plane tickets or travel documents.
If gaming is more your Dad’s style, our roomy and rugged, award-winning Core Gaming Backpack offers abundant storage for laptops and gaming consoles, plus features plenty of pockets and compartments for cables, chargers, headphones, a gaming mouse, keyboard, and even personal items. It’s pre-wired for a power bank or external battery and it’s TSA checkpoint-friendly. One version even features a hook and loop panel for displaying company and team badges and patches.
Eco-conscious fathers will be interested in Mobile Edge’s ECO Backpacks, which are made of 80% natural cotton canvas. They incorporate all the features needed to keep gear organized, protected, and accessible, plus they’re eco-friendly. Highlights include a dedicated, padded compartment for laptops up to 17.3 inches; a removable ID Holder; and separate sections for files, folders, and miscellaneous gear.
All Mobile Edge laptop bags, laptop cases, briefcases, backpacks, and gaming backpacks come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
