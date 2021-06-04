Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
​U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) Among State Highways Restricted for Tree Trimming Operations in Chester, Bucks Counties

06/04/2021

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) is among several state highways restricted next week in Chester and Bucks counties for tree trimming operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

  • Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) between the Route 322 (Manor Avenue) and Reeceville Road interchanges in Caln Township, Chester County;
  • Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 32 (River Road) between Geigle Hill Road/Headquarters Road and Tohickon Hill Road in Plumstead and Tinicum townships, Bucks County;
  • Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 162 (Strasburg Road) between Creek Road and Brookmeade Drive in East Bradford Township, Chester County; and
  • Wednesday, June 16, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Deep Run Road between Kellers Church Road and Quarry Road in Bedminster Township, Bucks County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on these tree trimming operations will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #

