PECO to Close Route 3 (Gay Street) for Utility Improvement in West Chester Borough

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning to close Route 3 (Gay Street) between Darlington Street and Church Street in West Chester Borough, Chester County, on Sunday, June 6, through Monday, June 7, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 3 (Gay Street), Matlack Street, Chestnut Street and New Street. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

