I-95 Among State Highways Restricted for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia and Chester Counties

06/04/2021

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 is among state highways restricted in Philadelphia and Chester counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, June 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Kennett-Oxford Bypass) at the Route 10/Oxford Interchange in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County;

Tuesday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 9, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Kennett-Oxford Bypass) at the Route 796/Jennersville Interchange in Penn Township, Chester County;

Wednesday, June 9, and Thursday, June 10, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Bridge Street and Allegheny Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia;

Thursday June 10 and Friday, June 11, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Interstate 76 West and Route 611/Broad Street interchanges in Philadelphia;

Monday, June 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) between the Route 322 (Manor Avenue) and the U.S. Business 30 (Lincoln Highway) interchanges in Caln Township, Chester County;

Tuesday June 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Black Rock Road) between Winding River Lane and 2nd Avenue in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County and Phoenixville Borough, Chester County;

Tuesday, June 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Kennett-Oxford Bypass) at the West Grove/Route 841 Interchange in London Grove Township, Chester County;

Wednesday, June 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Guernsey Road between Woodview Road and Baltimore Pike in West Grove Borough, Chester County; and

Thursday June 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between the I-76 West and Route 611/Broad Street interchanges in Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

