PennDOT Announces Overnight Work on Woodland Road Betterment

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on its Route 1004 (Woodland Road) betterment project. The project consists of waterline replacement, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation and full-depth reconstruction of the roadway between Route 322 in Lawrence Township and East Market Street in Clearfield Borough.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Crews will be on Woodland Road at 3:00 AM Monday, June 7, in preparation for paving operations scheduled to begin at 7:00 AM. Flaggers in the roadway will enforce stoppages of no longer than 15 minutes while paving operations are ongoing. PennDOT advises drivers to build extra time into their travel schedules as delays are likely. PennDOT also urges drivers to exercise caution in and around the work zone, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

PennDOT reminds motorists that traffic toward the Clearfield Mall is NOT permitted to travel through the work zone. The open lane moves in a counterflow/opposite direction toward downtown Clearfield. This traffic pattern will be in place until the project is complete. PennDOT anticipates project completion in early September.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $2.9 million project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

