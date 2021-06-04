WholesaleLeggings.com Offers its Full Leggings and Women’s Fashion Catalog for Wholesale and Retail Customers
Bravada International Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRAV)
Our tagline at WholesaleLeggings.com is “Wholesale is the New Retail” and we are excited to be able to provide our full catalog to not only wholesale customers, but retail as well”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.WholesaleLeggings.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that WholesaleLeggings.com has gone live for both its retail and wholesale shoppers with its vast leggings and women’s fashion collection. Wholesale Leggings USA will use a 2-tiered platform to provide retail and wholesale customers an ability to shop for premium quality leggings and women’s fashion.
— Danny Alex
WholesaleLeggings.com is making its vast catalog available to retail customers so as to benefit from prices that offer a significant savings compared to traditional retail. WholesaleLeggings.com is one of the few online retailers that is able to leverage its large buying power in the leg fashion industry and deliver these savings right to retail as well as its wholesale customers.
Wholesale Leggings USA has implemented a “Business Account” option for verified wholesale customers providing a one-of-a-kind experience for small and medium business customers. In addition, wholesale customers will have the benefit of special features such as volume discounts and free shipping for larger orders. WholesaleLeggings.com has a vast catalog of leggings, jumpsuits, and dresses as well as buttery soft leggings and USA Fashion’s collection of premium Creamy Soft Leggings®.
“Our tagline at WholesaleLeggings.com is “Wholesale is the New Retail” and we are excited to be able to provide our full catalog to not only wholesale customers, but retail as well”, replied Danny Alex, CEO of BRAVADA International. “As the marketplace becomes more and more competitive, all B2C and B2B businesses must compete and provide customers with as many benefits as possible. Being able to offer retail customers great value, in addition to our wholesale customers, allows us to address the entire market.”
About:
BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates’ online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.
BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com, USAFashion.com, WomensFashionWholesale.com, WorldofPets.com, WholesalePetWorld.com, CosmeticsWholesale.com and WomensCosmetics.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
DANNY ALEX
Bravada International Ltd
email us here