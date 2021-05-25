Only Leggings Superstore Launches a New Version of its Website with New Features and an Enhanced Customer Experience
BRAVADA International Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRAV)
We are very happy with the latest version of Only Leggings and are excited to offer our customers a premium shopping experience”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.OnlyLeggings.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) is pleased to announce that it has launched a new version of its online leg fashion superstore, OnlyLeggings.com. The new version of Only Leggings is rich with features with fast page loads and a wonderful shopping experience. It has the latest in search engine optimization with a design that lends itself extremely well to displaying products quickly and a checkout that is seamless to the shopper.
The Only Legging Superstore is one of the oldest online retailers that specialize in leg fashion and women’s leggings. With over 4000 styles and designs, Only Leggings has one of the largest selections of buttery soft leggings, cotton basic leggings, graphic prints and more with a wide selection of sizes which include kids, regular, plus size leggings and extra plus size as well. Only Leggings also provides one of the largest selections of women’s workout leggings at the best online prices and delivered with the industry’s highest service levels.
“We are very happy with the latest version of Only Leggings and are excited to offer our customers a premium shopping experience”, replied Danny Alex, CEO of BRAVADA International. “We are also continually expanding our vast collection of leg fashion styles which includes USA Fashion’s entire collection of Creamy Soft Leggings®”.
About:
BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates’ online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.
BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com, USAFashion.com, WomensFashionWholesale.com, WorldofPets.com, WholesalePetWorld.com and WomensCosmetics.com.
