Celebrate World Ocean Day with a Deep Dive into the World’s Majestic Ocean Reefs
Students from around the world will interact with renowned ocean experts and artists as they transmit from the Pacific and Grand CaymanFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned ocean experts and artists at the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) and Schmidt Ocean Institute (SOI) are hosting a World Ocean Day celebration that is open to the global community via Livestream on Tuesday, June 8 at 3 p.m. EST. Representatives from both organizations will interact with students from around the world and discuss the critical role that art plays in STEAM, the science behind Deep Sea Coral discovery and the findings and goal of the SOI’s expedition in The Phoenix Islands – a group of eight atolls and two submerged coral reefs located in the central Pacific Ocean, north of Samoa.
Featuring ocean experts Dr. Guy Harvey (world-renowned marine artist, scientist & conservationist), Jessica Harvey (GHOF Project Manager), Dr. Randi Rotjan (Boston University Scientist), Dr. Carlie Wiener (SOI Director of Communications) and Constance Sartor (SOI Artist-At-Sea / Marine Scientist), this event is part of an ongoing educational collaboration between the SOI and the GHOF, a non-profit organization dedicated to saving the seas by supporting groundbreaking scientific research and helping foster the next generation of ocean stewards through education initiatives.
Viewers from around the world can join in on Facebook Live via @DrGuyHarvey, @SchmidtOcean, and @GuyHarveyOcean, LinkedIn Live via @DrGuyHarvey.
Artist Constance Sartor will provide information about SOI’s Artist-At-Sea Program and talk about her experience aboard the R/V Falkor, her artwork and how it ties to her studies, as well as the importance of World Ocean Day. Additionally, viewers will learn about the mission of the GHOF and its STEAM educational initiatives and get a sneak peek at how art and science are intertwined from Dr. Harvey as he shares how he has been able to tell the story of ocean conservation and education through his artwork while he paints live from his studio in Grand Cayman.
For more information, visit www.GHOF.org and www.SchmidtOcean.org.
