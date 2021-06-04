ACES Museum Celebrates Vietnam Veterans and the Family
ACES Veterans Museum sponsors the book ACTING On HOPE Artifacts From ACES Veterans Museum, on Juneteenth June 19 as we dedicate the Vietnam memorial PlaquePHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join ACES Veterans Museum for special celebrations.
Veterans and their families will be awarded throughout the day from 12-4 PM.
The Vietnam Memorial will be dedicated at 3:30.
ACES Veterans Museum is also the site of a Black functioning USO of WWII, Parker Hall.
The Museum exhibits include artifacts from the Tuskegee Airmen, Triple Nickels, Asian, Native American, Hispanic, Jewish and World War II Veterans of the Civil War Movement, and others.
A book signing of Acting On Hope, Artifacts of ACES Museum, will take place by author AV Hankins MD FACP at 2:30. The book is dedicated to men and women who acted on hope to preserve democracy during WWII.
The community programs include food and special gifts for all Veterans.
Join us for fun, education, and tributes to Vietnam Veterans and the family.
Get some wedding cake or goodies and have an abbreviated tour from 12:30 to 4 PM.
Of course, Jump Da Broom celebrating Family Love at 1:30 and 4: 30.
Acting On Hope, Artifacts from ACES Veterans Museum is available on Amazon. Information @ acesmuseum.online and YOU TUBE.
Althea Hankins MD
ACES Veterans Museum
+1 215-842-3742
contactus@acesmuseum.online