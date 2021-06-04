New Horizons for Vietnam Veterans and the Black Family A Juneteenth Celebration of Love
ACES Veterans Museum celebrates love for Vietnam Veterans and the Black Family with the dedication of the Vietnam Memorial Plaque and Jump Da Broom CeremoniesPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vietnam Plaque is OFF the ground and will be dedicated on 9/19/2021 at 3:30. It was awarded to ACES by the Inquirer and Daily News Papers because of our dedication to the Veterans of Vietnam.
ACES Veterans Museum is also the site of a Black functioning USO of WWII, Parker Hall.
The Museum exhibits include artifacts from the Tuskegee Airmen, Triple Nickels, Asian, Native American, Hispanic, Jewish and World War II Veterans of the Civil War Movement, and others.
A book signing of Acting On Hope, Artifacts of ACES Museum, will take place by author AV Hankins MD FACP at 2:30. The book is dedicated to men and women who acted on hope to preserve democracy during WWII.
The community programs include food and special gifts for all Veterans.
Join us for fun, education, and tributes to Vietnam Veterans and the family.
Get some wedding cake or goodies and have an abbreviated tour from 12:30 to 4 PM.
Of course, Jump Da Broom celebrating Family Love at 1:30 and 4: 30.
Join us for prayers and to lay flags for the Colored Veterans at the Philadelphia National Cemetery at Limekiln Pike and Haines Streets at 8:30 AM.
