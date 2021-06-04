Maryland Wine and Grape Promotion Fund Accepting Grant Applications

June 4, 2021

Proposals Due by July 15

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Maryland Wine and Grape Growing is accepting grant applications for funding from the Maryland Wine and Grape Promotion Fund. The fund seeks to promote the production and consumption of Maryland wine, and increase the growth of commercial wine grapes across the state.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is the administrative agency responsible for receiving the applications and disbursing grant money to selected applicants. Funding priorities include, but are not limited to:

Improving the quality and acreage of Maryland-grown fruit available to the state’s wineries;

Increasing the market share for Maryland wine;

Increasing awareness of Maryland wine and grapes; and

Developing professional education opportunities to support wineries and the grape growing industry.

Proposal guidelines and application forms are available on the department’s website. Applications can be found on Maryland’s OneStop Portal and must be submitted by July 15, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. For additional information, please contact Karen Fedor at karen.fedor@maryland.gov or 410-841-5773.

# # #

