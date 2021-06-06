GC Logistics Acquires Phoenix EI Transportation
Phoenix EI Transportation merging with Quality Transport ServicesRIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GC Logistics announced today the acquisition of Phoenix EI Transportation Inc., a non-emergency transportation company (NEMT) located in Phoenix, Arizona. This acquisition will extend GC Logistics' position as a preeminent transportation management resource nationwide.
"Phoenix EI is a driving force in medical mobility, empowering the community with the transportation they need when they need it," said Tom McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of GC Logistics. "This highly strategic acquisition will enable us to expand into adjacent verticals and capitalize on emerging trends in our industry. Phoenix EI's unique position in a large and growing market allows us to transform the industry through innovation and unmatched customer relationships."
About GC Logistics
GC Logistics contracts with government agencies and private organizations throughout the continental United States to provide passenger transportation, facility maintenance, custodial service, advanced logistics solutions, professional services, medical equipment, and materials for government agencies. GC Logistics is an experienced, strategic partner who has successfully exhibited unique flexibility across various industries in a diversified client profile.
About Phoenix EI
Phoenix EI Transportation is a 24/7 Non-Emergency Medical Transportation company servicing Phoenix, Arizona. Since 2002, Phoenix EI Transportation has provided reliable non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) by stretcher, wheelchair, and ambulatory services.
GC Logistics Marketing
GC Logistics
marketing@gclogistics.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn