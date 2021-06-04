Paving to Close Roaring Branch Road Next Week in Tioga County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 2004 (Roaring Branch Road) in Union Township, Tioga County will be closed next week due to a paving project.

On Wednesday, June 9 through Saturday, June 12, between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Roaring Branch Road will be closed between Route 14 and the Tioga/Lycoming County line, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crew performs paving and associated work on the roadway.

A detour using Route 2007 (Williamson Trail Road), Route 414, Route 2017 (Ogdensburg Road) and Route 14, will be in place while work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed by Saturday, June 12, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

###