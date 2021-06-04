PennDOT District 4 Road Report for Week of June 7 to June 11, 2021

06/04/2021

Dunmore, PA – Below you will find the road report for the week of June 7- June 11, 20201. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes. Click here for report. www.penndot.gov/District4 Road Report June 7 to Juner 11, 2021.pdf Baseball is back: Please note there will be traffic issues at Davis Street, I-81 and Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, at the beginning and end of the games. Home games Friday, June 4 starting at 6:35 PM, Saturday, June 5 game starts at 4:05 PM and Sunday, June 6 game starts at 1:05 PM. Homes games return on June 15 through June 20, 2021.

To help make decisions regarding travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, 30by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.