Sponsor A Ride Underwrites Fully Autonomous Cab Rides for Everyone

Reimburses travellers who use Waymo's new Driverless ride-hailing Service in Phoenix

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, US, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sponsor A Ride, the service that subsidizes Lyft, Uber, and taxi trips for at-risk Asians who feel
uncomfortable using public transit during the current wave of anti-AAPI violence, is now reimbursing rides in autonomous
vehicles, and users need not be Asian. "We want to see this technology succeed" says co-founder Anna Chu Lin, "and one way to do
that is to offer free trips."

For now, the company agrees to reimburse fares for riders using Waymo One in the East Valley of Phoenix. This is the only
place in the world where rides in fully autonomous cars can be hailed by travelers who are not testers or employees of the ride-hailing firm.
Users open the app on their phone and hail a car; after the ride they submit a form through the Sponsor A Ride website to
qualify for reimbursement.

Sponsor A Ride is funded entirely by donors. These are recognized by inclusion in the group's Circle of Heroes.

John A Toomey
Sponsor a Ride
