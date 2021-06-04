Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,213 in the last 365 days.

Hawaii Ranks Sixth in Nationwide Access to Justice Study

HONOLULU — The National Center for Access to Justice recently released its Justice Index 2021, which ranks the degree to which each state has adopted best practices for ensuring access to justice for all individuals. The Hawaii State Judiciary is proud to report that Hawaii was ranked sixth overall.

“To be ranked among the best in the nation is an amazing achievement,” said Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald. “It is gratifying to know that we are providing high levels of service to our community.”

The Justice Index is a periodic comprehensive study providing an in-depth review of each state’s performance in four key policy areas. Here is how Hawaii ranked in each: Attorney access – 14th Support for self-represented litigants – 6th Language access – 7th Disability access – 1st (tied with Connecticut)

“Our Office on Equality and Access to the Courts (OEAC) has done a tremendous job in supporting individuals with disabilities, and those for whom English is not their first language,” said the Chief Justice. “The volunteers serving on the Supreme Court Committee on Equality and Access to the Courts and Committee on Court Interpreters and Language Access have provided significant insight and recommendations to OEAC and the Judiciary in this regard and we thank them for their invaluable service.”

Hawaii’s top 10 ranking reflects a tremendous collaborative effort by many parties, including the Judiciary, the Hawaii Access to Justice Commission, the Hawaii Justice Foundation, legal service providers, and community partners, including the William S. Richardson School of Law, the Office of Language Access, and the Hawaii State Bar Association and its members.

“On behalf of the Judiciary, I want to acknowledge those whose work has contributed greatly to this recognition, and thank them for their commitment to expanding access to justice in Hawaii,” Chief Justice Recktenwald said.

 

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Hawaii Ranks Sixth in Nationwide Access to Justice Study

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.