Bluebird Express Car Wash is excited to announce their next location at 3310 W. State Street in Boise
This site has been in the planning stages for several months and construction is slated to begin in June 2021.BOISE, IDAHO, USA, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Re: Two brothers with one mission announce the location for the fourth Bluebird Express Car Wash
Bluebird Express Car Wash is excited to announce their next location at 3310 W. State Street in Boise. This site has been in the planning stages for several months and construction is slated to begin in June 2021. The owners of Bluebird currently own and operate three other Bluebird Express Car Washes and independently own and operate the Nation’s largest express car wash in Colorado.
Two Brothers lead the growth of Bluebird Express. At the age of 16 the President and Founder of Bluebird Express Car Wash, John Michael Fery, started a mobile detailing company with the desire to have a flexible summer job. After a busy first summer, a new passion was born, and help was needed. So, John Michael hired his younger brother Dominick Fery, to work with him the next summer. Summer after summer, the client list grew, and more and more employees were hired. When John Michael went to college at the University of Denver, Dominick ran the expanded crew and managed the growing list of jobs. Even as teenagers they were the perfect complement of skills and personalities. Following graduation, John Michael opened up and operates the Nation’s largest car wash near Denver, CO. After developing a deep passion for the express car wash business, the Bluebird brand was born, and John Michael returned to Idaho to open up three Bluebird locations. Fast forward to 2020, after graduating from the University of Idaho and working for CM Construction company, Dominick rejoined his brother at Bluebird Express as the Operations Manager and then later as the Vice President of Operations. With a shared passion for excellence, hard work, and challenging expectations, together they opened a 3rd Bluebird location on Fairview and are now poised to accelerate growth for the company.
Bluebird Express Car Wash’s mission is to change and challenge their customers’ expectations of what service is. Their specialized industry leading equipment and proprietary software provide a product unlike anything in the valley. Their incredible team members thrive on providing an experience unlike anything in the market. With one of the largest water reclamation systems in the state, Bluebird relies on recycled high-pressure water to provide an environmentally friendly, safe, and highly effective clean to its customers. Bluebird Express Car Wash loves bringing high-quality customer service, excellent wash quality, and an un-beatable value to the Treasure Valley.
Bluebird Express Car Wash plans to open additional locations in Caldwell and South Meridian after this location. You can find Bluebird Express Car Washes in Ontario, Oregon, Overland and Bird in Boise and, Fairview and Cole in Boise.
