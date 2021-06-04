» News » 2021 » EBV Explosives Environmental Co. receives final ha...

EBV Explosives Environmental Co. receives final hazardous waste permit to continue operating

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, June 4, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has issued a final hazardous waste permit for the EBV Explosives Environmental Company (EBV) facility. The permit allows EBV, doing business as General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems-Munition Services (GD-OTS-MS), to continue operating at its Carthage facility.

The company operates a hazardous waste storage and treatment facility at the site, located at 4174 County Road 180 in Carthage. The facility produces various non-hazardous and hazardous waste during its operations. EBV also stores and treats chemically unstable material known as reactive waste, which is classified as a characteristic hazardous waste (D003).

In addition to its current operations, EBV also is conducting corrective-action investigations and interim remediation activities at the site pursuant to a department-issued Missouri Hazardous Waste Management Facility Part I Permit and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-issued Hazardous and Solid Waste Amendments Part II Permit. On Oct. 12, 2012, EBV submitted a permit application to both agencies to renew and update its existing hazardous waste permits, which expired Oct. 23, 2012. The permits were continued in effect, as allowed by 40 C.F.R. § 270.51, until the department and EPA issue or deny new hazardous waste permits. EBV replaced that application with a new application, which the department received May 13, 2020.

The department previously approved temporary authorization requests for EBV to disassemble 40 mm high-explosive ammunition in Building #4, begin treatment of M43 Nitrocellulose Propellants in Building #12 and to begin storage of hazardous waste solids in Magazine Annex 1A. After conducting a thorough technical review of the permit application and providing opportunity for public comment, the department issued a final Part I Permit with conditions, as well as a conditional schedule of compliance. The final permit allows the company to continue operating and conducting corrective-action investigations and interim remediation activities at the Carthage facility.

EPA decided not to issue a Part II Permit, since EPA has no site-specific conditions for the facility and Missouri is fully authorized for all permitting and corrective-action activities at the facility. EPA will terminate the existing Part II Permit when the final Part I Permit is issued.

Any parties adversely affected or aggrieved by the department’s decision to issue the final Part I Permit or specific conditions of the final Part I Permit may be entitled to pursue an appeal before the Administrative Hearing Commission by filing a written petition by June 25, 2021. The appeal process is more fully described in the final Part I Permit.

The final Part I Permit and additional information are available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/permits/notices.htm or at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. in Joplin. For more information about the final Part I Permit or to obtain a written copy for review, please contact Jillian Hunt by writing to Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Waste Management Program, P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0176, by telephone at 573-751-6796 or 800-361-4827, or by email at jillian.hunt@dnr.mo.gov. Hearing- and speech-impaired individuals may call Relay Missouri at 800-735-2966.

###