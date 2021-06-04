CMA Award Winner Dawn Weeks-Spalding and Producer and Agent Billy Martin, Jr. Launch Integrity Booking Agency

Dawn Weeks-Spalding Billy Martin, Jr.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entertainment and sports powerhouses Dawn Weeks-Spalding and Billy Martin, Jr. have joined forces with the launch of Integrity Booking Agency. The agency specializes in booking top tier talent across all musical genres for exclusive private events, concert halls, stadiums, arenas and major festivals around the U.S.

Weeks-Spalding is a marketing, strategic partnership and media specialist with 20+ years experience in talent booking in Dallas, Texas. She has spearheaded the marketing and branding campaigns for such major entertainment venues as Cowboys where she worked with country music luminaries: Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Toby Keith, Marty Stuart and Tracy Lawrence to name a few and Verizon Theatre, a 6600 seat, state-of-the-art performance hall. Weeks-Spalding took home the prestigious CMA Award for Best Country Music Venue during her tenure at Cowboys. “Integrity Booking is founded on the principles of honesty, respect, establishing trust, pride, responsibility, keeping promises and helping others,” says Weeks-Spalding. “My partner and I look forward to defining a new standard in the concert business as we emerge from the pandemic and concerts and outdoor entertainment resumes. We will lead the charge in delivering unforgettable entertainment experiences for our clients and the artists we represent.”

Co-Founder Martin grew up among baseball royalty as the son of one of the most colorful personalities in the game’s history. He brings a strong production background along with experience balancing the scales between baseball players and management. Martin experienced tremendous success as a television producer with shows like: “Sunday Night Showtime,” “The Scoop” with Kevin Kennedy and “Playoff Fantasy Baseball Weekly.” He looks forward to the exciting transition into the booking and promotion world, “In an ever-changing world, Integrity Booking with stay the course,” says Martin.

Based in Dallas’ Deep Ellum District, Integrity Booking is committed to not only booking well-established musical acts, but also discovering new artists and nurturing their creativity and helping them achieve sustainable success. For more information, visit www.integritybooking.com or call 214-228-3969.

ABOUT DAWN WEEKS-SPALDING

As a pioneer in finding and establishing small venue sponsorships and strategic partnerships, Dawn Weeks-Spalding worked with the North Texas Food Bank on Taste of the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys as well as a team of sponsorship specialists on music festivals nationally with sponsors: Levi’s, Keurig, Blu, Dr Pepper, Budweiser, Ford, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Red Bull and Zippo. Her recent projects include: Rayfield Wright NFL HOF, Texas Air Hogs Baseball and EarthX, the world’s largest environmental platform.

Weeks-Spalding has donated a tremendous amount of her time, talent and assets to various charitable organizations in Dallas. As co-chair of the Special Teams for Special Olympics, alongside former Dallas Cowboys Coach Joe Avezzano, she helped raised millions of dollars for the organization over a thirteen-year period. She also served as a board member for the North Texas Music Festival its inaugural year. In 2006, Weeks-Spalding was nominated to the Cattle Barons Committee where she served on the Underwriting Committee, Chaired Live Auction, and co-chaired Production and is currently on that Advisory Board. She successfully co-chaired Partners Card for the Family Place 20th Anniversary raising over $1.2 million. She has also served on the Trinity River Mission and Equest Boards as well.

Weeks-Spalding is a graduate of the University of Arizona (Tucson) and has a BA in Psychology with a Major in Marketing and Minor in Public Relations. She also has her Graduate Marketing degree from Southern Methodist University (Dallas, TX).

ABOUT BILLY MARTIN, JR.

Billy Martin, Jr. is the founder of Proagents, Inc. and is currently an MLB agent. In addition to being a successful agent, Martin has worked in baseball as a coach for Pantego Christian Academy. He also served as Manager and Director of Baseball Operations for the Texas AirHogs Baseball Club. His favorite part of being in baseball is developing young players for the future. Martin has always admired musicians and looks forward to using his negotiating skills from sports to work with venues to place the best in entertainment for shows around the country..

