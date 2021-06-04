Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,210 in the last 365 days.

Rep. Ellzey taking applications for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program

member image

Rep. Ellzey taking applications for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program  print page

by: Rep. Ellzey, Jake
06/02/2021

WAXAHACHIE - Representative Jake Ellzey is now accepting applications for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship. The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program was created in 2009 to assist promising students from throughout the State who are committed to education and service. It encourages young leaders to participate in the Texas State Guard, Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Merchant Marine or to become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Services.

Each year the governor and the lieutenant governor may each appoint two students, and each state senator and each state representative may appoint one student to receive an initial conditional scholarship.

Rep Ellzey states, "I am honored to have this opportunity to appoint a deserving student for the Texas Armed Service Program scholarship. I greatly appreciate their commitment to education and their desire to serve in the U.S. Military. I was honored to serve this great nation in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and am excited to support them as they began a rewarding military career. " The scholarship provides recipients with up to $10,000 per academic year for up to four years toward undergraduate education if enrolled in a higher education Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program or another undergraduate officer commissioning program as certified by the institution. For more information on the program and a complete list of eligibility requirements for nomination, please visit: http://www.hhloans.com/index.cfm?ObjectID=8FB593C7-EE1E-7872-00A8808886543AEE

Anyone meeting the eligibility requirements may submit a resume, transcripts and cover letter to district10.Ellzey@house.texas.gov . If you have questions, please call Representative Ellzey's district office at 972-938-9392. Deadline for applying is June 30, 2021.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.208

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0516

(512) 463-1051 Fax

2001 BATES DRIVE, SUITE 120

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS 75167

PHONE (972) 938-9392

You just read:

Rep. Ellzey taking applications for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.