Rep. Ellzey taking applications for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program

by: Rep. Ellzey, Jake

06/02/2021

WAXAHACHIE - Representative Jake Ellzey is now accepting applications for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship. The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program was created in 2009 to assist promising students from throughout the State who are committed to education and service. It encourages young leaders to participate in the Texas State Guard, Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Merchant Marine or to become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Services.

Each year the governor and the lieutenant governor may each appoint two students, and each state senator and each state representative may appoint one student to receive an initial conditional scholarship.

Rep Ellzey states, "I am honored to have this opportunity to appoint a deserving student for the Texas Armed Service Program scholarship. I greatly appreciate their commitment to education and their desire to serve in the U.S. Military. I was honored to serve this great nation in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and am excited to support them as they began a rewarding military career. " The scholarship provides recipients with up to $10,000 per academic year for up to four years toward undergraduate education if enrolled in a higher education Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program or another undergraduate officer commissioning program as certified by the institution. For more information on the program and a complete list of eligibility requirements for nomination, please visit: http://www.hhloans.com/index.cfm?ObjectID=8FB593C7-EE1E-7872-00A8808886543AEE

Anyone meeting the eligibility requirements may submit a resume, transcripts and cover letter to district10.Ellzey@house.texas.gov . If you have questions, please call Representative Ellzey's district office at 972-938-9392. Deadline for applying is June 30, 2021.

