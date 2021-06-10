Concora and LUXE Linear Drains Announce Strategic Partnership
LUXE Linear Drains Launches Branded Digital Experience Platform Powered by Concora; Streamlines BIM Creation, Accelerates Specifications, and Increases Sales
Concora’s platform provides a best-in-class solution that presents our products in an effective and efficient interface. We believe the content and tools is second to none.”ATLANTA, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the commercial building products industry’s only Digital Experience Platform designed specifically for commercial building product manufacturers; and LUXE Linear Drains, leading supplier of innovative linear shower and tile insert drains and grates, announced today that the two companies have formed a strategic partnership. This business alliance begins with the successful launch of LUXE Linear Drains’ digitally curated technical product content management platform, which provides Architects, Engineers, and Contractors (AECs) and specifiers a simple method to search, select, and specify commercial building products.
“Concora’s building product platform provides a best-in-class solution that presents our products in an effective and efficient interface. We believe the content and tools aimed to reach and retain our AEC customers and prospects is second to none.” - Joe Phillips, President
The Concora Digital Experience Platform (DxP) enhances the everyday user experience for LUXE Linear Drains’ commercial customers. The Concora DxP functions as a branded and integrated extension of LUXE Linear Drains’ website. It includes product selection and project submittal tools and makes overall specification and purchasing much easier for key buyers.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Concora to simplify the specifying process in hopes of continuing to grow and best serve our AEC customer base.” Joe Phillips, President
A core part of LUXE Linear Drains’ web experience includes access to accurate and comprehensive digital product content. Concora’s DxP platform has aided with streamlining the distribution of all product-related digital content and the management of its building information modeling (BIM) content creation, primarily their Revit assets. This will provide architects and designers an accurate representation of LUXE Linear Drains’ linear drain solutions in support of both design documentation as well as static renderings and dynamic (VR) visualizations.
LUXE Linear Drains’ technical product content is managed and maintained via an intuitive back-end dashboard, which makes it easy to add, remove, or edit product information. The back-end makes it simple to upload BIM files, documents, and product images. Combined, these features will help LUXE Linear Drains save money and time on internal and third-party BIM content creation and will equip its core buyers with the accurate specs and modeling information needed for product specification.
“AECs have told us they expect a clear pathway to timely product selection and specification. Easy access to BIM, documents, brochures, and sustainability certificates are essential,” said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. “We’re excited to align with LUXE Linear Drains to create BIM content and the Digital Experience Platform, all which core buyers can leverage during the design phase of commercial construction projects.”
The Concora DxP also provides sales teams real-time access to detailed metrics and analytics that streamline internal lead generation tactics and helps sales and marketing teams uncover true purchasing intent: BIM content downloads, unique visits, project submittals, and user contact information. Architects, engineers, contractors, and specifiers interested in seeing how LUXE Linear Drains’ building product materials are now presented online are invited to visit https://lineardrains.concora.com/.
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora’s Digital Experience Platform (DxP), manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer’s journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com
About LUXE Linear Drains
LUXE provides linear shower drains, tile insert drains and other specialty products manufactured to achieve stylish design elements in residential and commercial projects. Our products have been used in prestigious, award-winning architectural endeavors worldwide. Our consultations with leading designers, architects and craftsmen have inspired a range of contemporary styles and applications.
To learn more about LUXE Linear Drains, please visit https://www.lineardrains.com/
