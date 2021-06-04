The Art of Betrayal by Connie Berry Slated for June 2021 Release
The Art of Betrayal, the latest mystery by award-winning novelist Connie Berry, will be released by Crooked Lane Books on June 8, 2021.
Celebrated mystery novelist Connie Berry delivers a delicious tale in this third installment in the popular Kate Hamilton Mystery series. Protagonist Kate, an American antiques dealer with a gift for solving murders, finds herself swept up in extraordinary circumstances when past and present collide in a most unusual way.
About The Art of Betrayal: Spring is a magical time in England—bluebells massing along the woodland paths, primrose and wild thyme dotting the meadows. Antiques dealer Kate Hamilton is spending the month of May the Suffolk village of Long Barston, tending her friend Ivor Tweedy’s antiquities shop and enjoying precious time with Detective Inspector Tom Mallory. But while attending the May Fair, the annual pageant based on a famous Anglo-Saxon folktale, a body turns up in the middle of the festivities.
Kate is even more shocked when she learns the murder took place in Ivor Tweedy's stockroom—and a valuable Chinese pottery jar she had taken on consignment has been stolen. Ivor may be ruined: insurance won't cover a fraction of the loss.
As Tom leads the investigation, Kate begins to see puzzling parallels between the murder and local legends. The more Kate learns, the more convinced she is the solution to both crimes lies in the misty depths of Anglo-Saxon history and a generations-old pattern of betrayal. It's up to Kate to unravel this Celtic knot of lies and deception to save Ivor's business—and solve a murder.
With its multi-layered plot, swoon-worthy Springtime-in-England setting, and captivating cast of characters, The Art of Betrayal is authentically irresistible. Brimming with charm, laced with suspense, and featuring the delightful—and delightfully genuine—Kate Hamilton, The Art of Betrayal is a tale to be treasured.
Connie Berry is the award-winning author of the Kate Hamilton Mystery series, including A Dream of Death and A Legacy of Murder. The beloved series, which is set in the UK and features an American antiques dealer with a gift for solving murders, has garnered high critical acclaim. Berry’s love affair with the British Isles began with her Scottish grandparents and became full-blown Anglophilia when she studied at St. Clare’s College, Oxford. Connie lives in Ohio with her husband and adorable Shih Tzu, Emmie.
Visit Connie Berry online at: www.connieberry.com
Published by New York-based Crooked Lane Books, The Art of Betrayal will be available wherever fine books are sold in hardcover (ISBN-13: 978-1643855943, 336 pages, $26.95) and eBook ($13.99) editions on June 8, 2021. Members of the news media wishing to request additional information are kindly asked to contact Maryglenn M. Warnock by phone – (615) 297-9875 or by email: maryglenn@maryglenn.com
