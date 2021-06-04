CMS Announces $80 Million Funding Opportunity Available for Navigators in States with a Federally-Facilitated Marketplace

Funding Opportunity Is Largest-Ever Allocation for Navigators

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued the 2021 Navigator Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), which will make $80 million in grant funding available to Navigators in states with a Federally-Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) for the 2022 plan year. This is the largest funding allocation CMS has made available for Navigator grants to date. With the additional funding, CMS encourages current and past Navigators to apply, especially those that focus on education, outreach and enrollment efforts to underserved and diverse communities.

“This eight-fold increase in funding is the largest investment ever made in the Navigator program and reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to ensuring Americans can find the right health care coverage, access financial assistance, complete their applications, and enroll in coverage through the Marketplaces, Medicaid, or the Children’s Health Insurance Program,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “We know that Navigators are uniquely positioned to get the word out about the coverage and financial assistance that can help underserved Americans who need to purchase health care coverage.”

A Navigator’s mission is to increase awareness among the uninsured about affordable health care coverage options available and assist consumers through and beyond the Marketplace enrollment process. The increased grant funding is available to applicants seeking to serve as Navigators in states with an FFM. The application details the eligibility requirements, required duties and the available funding amount to applicants for this Navigator grant cycle.

Also, as part of the application, 2021 Navigator NOFO applicants will be asked to outline their outreach and enrollment efforts to the underserved or vulnerable population they plan to target, while still being prepared to assist any consumer seeking assistance.

State Marketplaces that leverage the federal eligibility and enrollment platform are responsible for facilitating their own Navigator funding and awards to ensure consumers in their states have access to the assistance they need when enrolling in Marketplace coverage through HealthCare.gov.

To view the Notice of Funding Opportunity, visit: https://www.grants.gov, and search for CFDA # 93.332.

To view the Frequently Asked Questions on the grant process, visit: https://www.cms.gov/CCIIO/Programs-and-Initiatives/Health-Insurance-Marketplaces/assistance.