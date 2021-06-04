Riverbend Homes to Build New Custom-Designed Homes in Horseshoe Bay, TX

One of Texas’ best in designing and building beautiful custom homes is scheduled to build new homes in Horseshoe Bay, TX.

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Texas-based Riverbend Homes announced today that it is slated to build new custom-designed homes in the Westgate Estates Community in Horseshoe Bay, Texas.

“We’ve just purchased two incredible properties in the exclusive Horseshoe Bay community of Westgate Estates,” said Ben Neely, owner for Riverbend Homes. “These properties are tucked in the rear cul-de-sac, making them the perfect setting for two custom-designed spec homes.”

Neely went on to explain that the first house design will be a 3,500 square foot contemporary farmhouse, featuring expansive windows; a custom-built sliding wall that opens to more than 1,200 square feet of covered porch, a beautiful pool and spa, bar entertainment area, as well as a separate casita/pool house for spillover guests or an amazing office space.

The neighboring home, Neely noted, will be a single-story contemporary style home nestled among the mature trees and backs up to a large ranch that will likely stay undeveloped for a long, long time.

“We anticipate the homes to be completed in the Spring of 2022,” Neely said.

Riverbend Homes, which has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996, has developed a distinct approach to home building that puts its clients’ needs and desires as its top priority.

“Every home is as unique as the owner, so being able to understand your vision to bring it to life is a big part of the “Riverbend Difference,” Neely said, before adding, “We understand that your custom home will be one of the most important and expensive decisions you ever make, so our goal is to make the building process as fun and as painless as possible.”

For more information, please visit https://riverbend-homes.com/about and www.riverbend-homes.com/the-process

About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

