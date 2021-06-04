Wolf Administration Previews 2021 Northeast Region Construction Season, Highlights Projects

06/04/2021

​Dunmore, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today highlighted more than 64 projects that will take place across District 4 – which includes Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties – during the 2021 construction season.

"With over $650 million in infrastructure investment in the northeast region we anticipate another busy construction season in 2021," said Governor Tom Wolf. "We urge motorists to use caution in our work zones as we deliver the necessary improvements to our transportation system."

Overall highlights in the 2021 construction season for District 4 include:

approximately 302 miles of paving;

approximately 78 bridges will be repaired or replaced; and

two slides will be repaired.

"We are excited about the level of active improvements in this region and I appreciate the motorists' patience as we make these improvements to our highways and bridges," District 4 Executive Richard Roman said. "I am pleased that the Department is making such a substantial investment in our infrastructure."

Notable ongoing projects that will continue this year include:

Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound resurfacing and bridge preservations included in 32 miles of roadway rehabilitation in Lackawanna and Wayne counties, $36.5 million;

I-84 over Lackawanna Railroad, Roaring Brook and Route 435 Bridge Replacement, Roaring Brook, Lackawanna County, $113.2 million;

Completion of Interstate paving from Exit 164 South Cross Valley to Luzerne/Lackawanna county line consisting of 37 miles, $17 million;

Continuation of $30.5 million roadway reconstruction of Route 2001 in Lehman and Delaware townships, Pike County; and

Interstate reconstruction of 14 miles on I-84 eastbound and westbound from the Wayne/Pike county line to Exit 26 Promised Land, $104 million.

Notable projects that are expected to begin this year include:

Extension of Route 424 Hazleton Beltway from the I-81 Exit 141 Interchange to Humbolt Industrial Park, Luzerne County, $16.9 million;

Resurfacing contract for 13 miles of roadway on Route 315 (Dupont Highway), Route 940 (Foster Avenue, Hazleton Freeland Highway), Route 1014 (Overbrook Avenue), Route 2022 (Main Street), Route 3021 (Old Turnpike Road), Route 1019 (Dennison Street), Route 2013 (Courtright Street), Luzerne County, $4.6 million;

Resurfacing contract for 17 miles of roadway on Route 309 (North Cross Valley Expressway), Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue), Route 92 (Exeter Avenue), Route 2045 (South Main Road) and ADA ramp construction on Route 1009 (Market Street), Luzerne County;

Safety improvement on two locations on Route 6, two locations on Route 2001 and two locations on Route 507 including placement of high friction surface treatment, Pike County, $400,000;

Replacing three structures on Route 706 and improving the intersection of Routes 706 and 267 while removing a structure on Route 3037, Bradford County line to Rush, Susquehanna County, 4.3 million;

I-81 northbound and southbound resurfacing from north of Exit 223 New Milford, Susquehanna County, to the New York State Line, 18 miles, $3.5 million;

Base repair on approximately 75 miles of roadway including Route 247 (Main Street/White Rock Drive/Creamton Drive), Route 371 (Great Bend Turnpike), Route 670 (Belmont Turnpike South), Route 1014 (Galilee Road), Route 4008 (Niagra Road), Route 4009 (Dug Road), Route 4021 (Pleasant Mountain Drive), Route 4023 (Belmont Turnpike), Route 4025 (Sherwood Drive), Route 4031 (Pleasant View Drive/Cribbs Road), Route 3028 (Owego Turnpike), Route 191 (Hancock Highway), Route 652 (Beach Lake Highway) and Route 1001 (Cliff Street, Carley Brook and Dennis Road), Wayne County, $2.4 million;

Resurfacing contract on Route 6 (Roosevelt Highway in Canaan Township and Waymart Borough), Wayne County, Route 652 (Beach Lake Highway) and Route 4005 (Beech Grove Road) consisting of 13 miles; and

Bridge rehabilitation of Route 92 over tributary to Susquehanna River in Falls Township, Wyoming County.

As construction projects are underway in the region, the traveling public can anticipate seeing many work zones and are urged to keep in mind their safety and the safety of highway workers. When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers and avoid all distractions. In high traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and to take turns merging into the open lane.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511pa.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at 511PANortheast. MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, 570-963-4044

# # #