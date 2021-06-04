Bridge Rehabilitation Work to Begin over the Lake at Lackawanna State Park on SR 407, North Abington Township, Lackawanna County

Dunmore – Contractors will begin work on the rehabilitation on the bridge over the lake at the Lackawanna State Park on SR 407, North Abington Township, Lackawanna County starting Monday, June 6, 2021.

The project involves bridge rehabilitation to an existing three span spread box beam bridge. Bridge rehabilitation activities include replacing the existing deteriorated concrete bridge deck with a new continuous 8” minimum concrete bridge deck/superstructure, updated parapets, beam end repairs, substructure repairs, rock protection, approach paving, and updated guiderail.

The contractor will work till mid-November and reopen the bridge to all traffic till April 2022. The work will be completed in the April 2022. The work will take place Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. All work is related to weather conditions.

Traffic control during construction will be with temporary signals. There will no detour.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4