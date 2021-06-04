Upcoming Roadway Milling Throughout Armstrong County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing multiple milling and filling projects throughout Armstrong County beginning Tuesday, June 8 and continuing through October 2021.

The following roadways are scheduled for milling and repairs: State Routes 66, 128, 2005, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2025, 2026, 2028, 2029, 2030, 2032, 2059, 2060, 2061, 2062, 2063, 3001, 3005, and 3128. Specific roadway schedules will be released as the projects progress.

Next week Tuesday, June 8 – Thursday, June 10, the following roadways will be under construction:

Leechburg Area

State Route 2059 Hungry Hollow Road

State Route 2061 Lovers Leap Road

State Route 2062 Schenley Road

State Route 2063 Simon Road

Friday, June 11 and Monday, June 14 – Friday, June 18, crews will be working on:

Bethel Township Area

State Route 2019 Crooked Creek Dam Road

State Route 2026 Mill Hill Road

State Route 2028 Cochrans Mill Road

State Route 2029 Logansport Road

State Route 2030 Logansport Road

State Route 2032 Spruce Hollow Road

Motorists should expect delays. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic throughout each project.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.