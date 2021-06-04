D-Day 77 - Schumer and McConnell salute The Greatest Generation
WWII Personal Stories from Members of CongressPARIS, FRANCE, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell Unite over The Greatest Generation and Tom Brokaw shares how he coined the phrase.
The Normandy Institute has produced a tribute film to mark the 77th commemoration of D-Day on June 6. Over 60 Members of Congress - past and present - share personal stories Why WWII Matters Today. It is a moving bi-partisan effort.
These are the Members that are participating: Secretaries Hagel and Panetta, Senators Elizabeth and Bob Dole, Roberts, Dodd, John Warner, Schumer, Collins, Durbin, King, Leahy, McConnell, Portman, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Shelby, Fischer, Boozman, Mark Warner, Blumenthal, Peters, Thune, Cornyn, Whitehouse, Carper, Wicker, Graham, Moore Capito, Hoeven, Shaheen, Bennet, Rosen, Tester and Hassan. Reps. Clyburn, Courtney, Fortenberry, DeLauro, Kaptur, Himes, Kilmer, Houlahan, Takano, Waltz, Kinzinger, Bacon, Kuster, Latta, Garamendi, Suozzi, Moulton, Lee, Dingell, Deutch, Wenstrup, Dunn, Calvert, Huizenga and Eshoo.
We will hear emotional stories about Holocaust survivors, dive bombers, paratroopers, radar scientists, the home front, frozen toes, POW camps, "Flying the Hump", soldiers, sailors and airmen. We will discover how proudly and emotionally the Members talk about their connection to WWII. This filmed document is a unique opportunity for Members of Congress to come together on the hallowed ground of WWII and find unity in their common family experience.
