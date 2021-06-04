Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash - Duty to Stop

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402556

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/3/2021 at approximately 2215 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 130 Fourth Street

VIOLATION: 23 VSA 1128 Duty to Stop

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                               

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM:  Myrtie Townsend

AGE: 76

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/4/2021 at approximately 0852 hours, Vermont State Police received a call about property damage located at 130 Fourth Street in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.  Townsend reported she heard a loud "bang" at approximately 2215 hours on 6/3/2021 and noticed her entry way ramp was damaged the next morning.  The ramp was suspected to be damaged by a Ford motor vehicle turning around in her driveway based on pieces left at the scene.  Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation

COURT DATE/TIME:          

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

