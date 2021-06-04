St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash - Duty to Stop
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402556
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/3/2021 at approximately 2215 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 130 Fourth Street
VIOLATION: 23 VSA 1128 Duty to Stop
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Myrtie Townsend
AGE: 76
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/4/2021 at approximately 0852 hours, Vermont State Police received a call about property damage located at 130 Fourth Street in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Townsend reported she heard a loud "bang" at approximately 2215 hours on 6/3/2021 and noticed her entry way ramp was damaged the next morning. The ramp was suspected to be damaged by a Ford motor vehicle turning around in her driveway based on pieces left at the scene. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585