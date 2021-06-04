St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash - Duty to Stop

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A402556

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/3/2021 at approximately 2215 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 130 Fourth Street

VIOLATION: 23 VSA 1128 Duty to Stop

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Myrtie Townsend

AGE: 76

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/4/2021 at approximately 0852 hours, Vermont State Police received a call about property damage located at 130 Fourth Street in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Townsend reported she heard a loud "bang" at approximately 2215 hours on 6/3/2021 and noticed her entry way ramp was damaged the next morning. The ramp was suspected to be damaged by a Ford motor vehicle turning around in her driveway based on pieces left at the scene. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.

COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

