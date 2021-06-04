GC Logistics announces Cynthia Rasco as the new Vice President of Transportation Operations.
EINPresswire.com/ -- GC Logistics is pleased to announce Cynthia Rasco as the new Vice President of Transportation Operations.
Cynthia Rasco has worked in the transportation industry for more than 22 years. She established her career as a Project Manager in transportation operations for a national non-emergency transportation broker and provider. Mrs. Rasco has been part of the GC Logistics team for 9 years as the Sr. Director of Transportation Operations.
“Cynthia has been the team’s “go-to” for transportation ops as we launch and grow new business and has never backed down from our biggest projects with the tightest timelines,” said Tom McDonnell, CEO of GC Logistics. “Her commitment, dedication, and loyalty to team members and our customers are on another level.”
About GC Logistics
GC Logistics contracts with government agencies and private organizations throughout the continental United States to provide passenger transportation, facility maintenance, custodial service, advanced logistics solutions, professional services, medical equipment, and materials for government agencies. GC Logistics is an experienced, strategic partner who has successfully exhibited unique flexibility across various industries in a diversified client profile.
GC Logistics
