Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,275 in the last 365 days.

GC Logistics announces Cynthia Rasco as the new Vice President of Transportation Operations.

Cynthia Rasco, VP of Transportation Operations

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GC Logistics is pleased to announce Cynthia Rasco as the new Vice President of Transportation Operations.

Cynthia Rasco has worked in the transportation industry for more than 22 years. She established her career as a Project Manager in transportation operations for a national non-emergency transportation broker and provider. Mrs. Rasco has been part of the GC Logistics team for 9 years as the Sr. Director of Transportation Operations.

“Cynthia has been the team’s “go-to” for transportation ops as we launch and grow new business and has never backed down from our biggest projects with the tightest timelines,” said Tom McDonnell, CEO of GC Logistics. “Her commitment, dedication, and loyalty to team members and our customers are on another level.”

About GC Logistics
GC Logistics contracts with government agencies and private organizations throughout the continental United States to provide passenger transportation, facility maintenance, custodial service, advanced logistics solutions, professional services, medical equipment, and materials for government agencies. GC Logistics is an experienced, strategic partner who has successfully exhibited unique flexibility across various industries in a diversified client profile.

GC Logistics
GC Logistics
+1 888-968-5020
info@gclogistics.us

You just read:

GC Logistics announces Cynthia Rasco as the new Vice President of Transportation Operations.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.