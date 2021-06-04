Lahontan Cutthroat catch/release record inches even higher

Photo: Jon Urban of Eagle, Idaho hoists an 18.5-inch Lahontan Cutthroat Trout, claiming a new catch/release state record.

Congratulations to Jon Urban of Eagle, Idaho on achieving a new catch/release state record for Lahontan Cutthroat Trout. Jon caught the 18.5-inch trout while fishing Grasmere Reservoir in southwestern Idaho on May 28th. With this latest catch, Jon is back on the leader board after his first record Lahontan Cutthroat Trout was eclipsed in March by a new 17.25-inch record set by Stephen Veals.

Lahontan Cutthroat Trout are stocked in several of the "Riddle Lakes" in the remote high dessert south of Bruneau. While not native to Idaho, they were introduced to provide some unique sport fishing opportunity in the alkaline waters of this area.

Anglers looking to set a catch/release record should be prepared with a tape measure and a camera. Remember, catch/release records need to be broken by a minimum of 1/2" to qualify.

