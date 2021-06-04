Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,214 in the last 365 days.

Lahontan Cutthroat catch/release record inches even higher

Photo: Jon Urban of Eagle, Idaho hoists an 18.5-inch Lahontan Cutthroat Trout, claiming a new catch/release state record. 

 

Congratulations to Jon Urban of Eagle, Idaho on achieving a new catch/release state record for Lahontan Cutthroat Trout. Jon caught the 18.5-inch trout while fishing Grasmere Reservoir in southwestern Idaho on May 28th. With this latest catch, Jon is back on the leader board after his first record Lahontan Cutthroat Trout was eclipsed in March by a new 17.25-inch record set by Stephen Veals.  

Lahontan Cutthroat Trout are stocked in several of the "Riddle Lakes" in the remote high dessert south of Bruneau. While not native to Idaho, they were introduced to provide some unique sport fishing opportunity in the alkaline waters of this area. 

Anglers looking to set a catch/release record should be prepared with a tape measure and a camera. Remember, catch/release records need to be broken by a minimum of 1/2" to qualify. 

View Idaho's current list of catch/release records. 

You just read:

Lahontan Cutthroat catch/release record inches even higher

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.