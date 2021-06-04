Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,337 in the last 365 days.

Artist-Activist Aaron Myers To Release Second Book On June 10th

Cover art by Barry Williams and Kris Funn

Bi The Way: Tall Tales and Lessons Learned explores a Myers’ simultaneously conventional and unconventional coming of age experience

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC-based artist and activist Aaron Myers follows up the recent release of his critically-acclaimed fourth full-length studio project, The Pride Album, with the debut of his second novel to date entitled Bi The Way: Tall Tales and Lessons Learned.

The self-published composition explores a conventional and unconventional coming of age experience, told through a multitude of unbelievable anecdotes and thought-provoking stories that touch on everything from the soul to sex. Read the lessons taught to him by his grandparents who were sharecroppers and hear what else he’s learned while exploring his spirituality and sexuality along with their intersection.

"When we are seeking a relationship, and looking for that person who ‘Turns us on’ remember that a ‘turn on’ can cause us to overlook many ‘turn-offs,’ which causes us to compromise our boundaries. If we are not careful, the boundaries will become so blurred that we no longer know or remember what makes us feel good or turns us on; we are left simply searching, not being able to identify with what we want or if we can appreciate what we’ve wished for once it has arrived.

Know that you have permission to feel good, to be fulfilled by people, by possessions or by sensations. We deserve someone who turns us on, but that person will not be appreciated or sustained in a healthy way, if we cannot first identify our turnoffs, and know that no ‘good feeling’ should make us compromise our boundaries and or our safety." - Passage from Bi The Way: Tall Tales and Lessons Learned

The book will be available to purchase on Amazon as an eBook for $14.99 and as a paperback for $22.99. For any interview requests or for any more questions about the book’s release, please contact Matt at mgmt@aaron2.me.

Listen to The Pride Album and get familiar with the new sound of Jazz. The album is available to stream or purchase on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube Music among others.

Matt Singer
Aaron Myers
+1 202-907-9236
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Artist-Activist Aaron Myers To Release Second Book On June 10th

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.