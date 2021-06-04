Artist-Activist Aaron Myers To Release Second Book On June 10th
Bi The Way: Tall Tales and Lessons Learned explores a Myers’ simultaneously conventional and unconventional coming of age experienceWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC-based artist and activist Aaron Myers follows up the recent release of his critically-acclaimed fourth full-length studio project, The Pride Album, with the debut of his second novel to date entitled Bi The Way: Tall Tales and Lessons Learned.
The self-published composition explores a conventional and unconventional coming of age experience, told through a multitude of unbelievable anecdotes and thought-provoking stories that touch on everything from the soul to sex. Read the lessons taught to him by his grandparents who were sharecroppers and hear what else he’s learned while exploring his spirituality and sexuality along with their intersection.
"When we are seeking a relationship, and looking for that person who ‘Turns us on’ remember that a ‘turn on’ can cause us to overlook many ‘turn-offs,’ which causes us to compromise our boundaries. If we are not careful, the boundaries will become so blurred that we no longer know or remember what makes us feel good or turns us on; we are left simply searching, not being able to identify with what we want or if we can appreciate what we’ve wished for once it has arrived.
Know that you have permission to feel good, to be fulfilled by people, by possessions or by sensations. We deserve someone who turns us on, but that person will not be appreciated or sustained in a healthy way, if we cannot first identify our turnoffs, and know that no ‘good feeling’ should make us compromise our boundaries and or our safety." - Passage from Bi The Way: Tall Tales and Lessons Learned
The book will be available to purchase on Amazon as an eBook for $14.99 and as a paperback for $22.99. For any interview requests or for any more questions about the book’s release, please contact Matt at mgmt@aaron2.me.
Listen to The Pride Album and get familiar with the new sound of Jazz. The album is available to stream or purchase on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube Music among others.
Matt Singer
Aaron Myers
+1 202-907-9236
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn