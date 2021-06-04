MPUC CHAIRMAN THANKS COMMISSIONER FOR SERVICE TO COMMISSION, STATE AND UTILITY CUSTOMERS

June 4, 2021

Hallowell, Maine - Commission Chairman Philip L. Bartlett II ended deliberations this week with a message to outgoing Commissioner Bruce Williamson on what is likely to be his last deliberations session with the Commission. Bartlett thanked Williamson for his expertise during his six-year term in the areas of regulatory economics, particularly in the telecommunications and energy sectors.

"I've appreciated his thoughtful approach, his insights based on experience and, in particular, his economic expertise and his good nature and support during my tenure," Bartlett said. Bruce, thank you for your service to the Commission, to the State of Maine and for always looking out for the ratepayers of Maine. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors.

Its been a real honor and pleasure serving with Bruce, said Commissioner Randall Davis. His keen intellect, economic expertise and humor will be missed by me and all Commission staff.

Its been a pleasure serving with Chairman Bartlett, Commissioner Davis and the talented staff at the Commission, said Commissioner Williamson. We have seen unprecedented changes in the utility industry as we transition to a clean-energy future. Its been exciting to be a part of it.

Williamson was appointed to the Maine Public Utilities Commission in June 2015. Prior to his appointment, he served as a senior economist at the Institute for Nuclear Security, at the University of Tennessees Howard Baker Center for Public Policy. He also served as a research professor at the Universitys College of Business Administration. He also worked as a senior economist at the National Defense Business Institute, and at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chairman, Bruce Williamson and Randall Davis serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

