Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Route 392, Old Trail Road, in Newberry Township, York County

​Harrisburg, PA – A bridge replacement project on Route 392 (Old Trail Road) in Newberry Township, York County, is scheduled to begin Monday, June 7.

he bridge spans Fishing Creek just south of Yocumtown Road.

This project consists of replacing the existing bridge with a prestressed concrete spread box beam, and drainage improvements.

The bridge will be closed beginning June 7. A detour will be in place. Eastbound Route 392 traffic will take the ramp from Old Trail Road to northbound I-83, travel on northbound I-83 to Exit 34 (Valley Green), turn right onto Robin Hood Drive, then left onto Yocumtown Road to continue east on Route 392. Westbound traffic should take Old Trail Road north to Old York Road, then take westbound Route 262 to I-83 southbound at Exit 36, then travel southbound on I-83 to Route 392/Yocumtown (Exit 33)

Clearwater Construction, Inc., of Mercer, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,977,000 project. Work is expected to be completed by August 14, 2021.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018