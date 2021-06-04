Westminster / DUI #2 Drugs, Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102169
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/04/2021 @ 0136 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 SB MM 24, Westminster
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Mellissa Smith
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above date and time Vermont State Troopers initiated a traffic stop on
I-91 SB near mm 24 for speeding and a marked lane violation. Upon approaching the vehicle Troopers identified the operator
as Mellissa Smith. Further investigation revealed Mellissa was impaired.
Troopers subsequently arrested Mellissa for suspicion of Driving Under the
Influence of Drugs. Also present inside the vehicle at the time of operation was a young child.
Smith was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster and
processed for the above charges. Smith was issued a criminal citation and
released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on July
20, 2021 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 20, 2021 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.