Westminster / DUI #2 Drugs, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102169

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/04/2021 @ 0136 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 SB MM 24, Westminster

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Mellissa Smith                                              

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, CT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

At the above date and time Vermont State Troopers initiated a traffic stop on

I-91 SB near mm 24 for speeding and a marked lane violation. Upon approaching the vehicle Troopers identified the operator

as Mellissa Smith. Further investigation revealed Mellissa was impaired.

Troopers subsequently arrested Mellissa for suspicion of Driving Under the

Influence of Drugs. Also present inside the vehicle at the time of operation was a young child.

 

Smith was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster and

processed for the above charges. Smith was issued a criminal citation and

released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on July

20, 2021 at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 20, 2021 @ 1300 hours           

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

