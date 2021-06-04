Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Canary Islands Entry Requirements to Access Official Tourism Accommodation

The Canary Islands have updated their requirements for travellers arriving to the archipelago from abroad.

CANARY ISLANDS, CANARY ISLANDS, CANARY ISLANDS, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canary Islands have updated their requirements for travellers arriving to the archipelago from abroad. Individuals over six years of age, who are not residents of the Canary Islands, and are staying in tourist accommodation are required to have one of the following on entry to the archipelago:

1. A negative COVID-19 test was taken within 72 hours of arrival. The tests accepted are PCR (RT-PCR for COVID-19), Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), and Antigen tests.

2. An official accredited document illustrating that the individual has been fully vaccinated within the eight months prior to your trip, or have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) within the past four months and at least 15 days prior to your trip.

3. An official medical certificate that proves the traveller has had and recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months.

The Canary Islands are currently accepting travellers from within the European Union, from countries in the Schengen area and from UK, Australia, China, South Korea, New Zealand, Rwanda, Thailand, and Singapore. The above requirements apply to travellers arriving at the Canary Islands from these countries.

Further travel requirements are in place for arrivals to the Canary Islands which vary depending on which country travellers are arriving from. These countries are split into high-risk and low-risk.

For a full list of travel requirements please visit www.hellocanaryislands.com

