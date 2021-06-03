Gazprom Neft to join forces with Severstal and EVRAZ in developing carbon-footprint reduction technologies

Gazprom Neft has concluded an agreement with metallurgy companies Severstal and EVRAZ on collaborating in developing hydrogen production, transportation, storage and utilisation technologies, and on reducing CO 2 emissions, in Russia and abroad.

The three companies are looking at hydrogen as a promising energy source. Converting some steelmaking infrastructure to hydrogen will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while basic “blue-hydrogen” production technologies involving steam methane reformation (SMR) involve actually recycling carbon dioxide.*

Gazprom Neft has experience in closed-cycle CO 2 collection, processing and re-injection — its Serbian subsidiary NIS (a joint venture between Gazprom Neft and the Republic of Serbia) having been involved in a project on collecting and purifying high CO 2 -content natural gas from various fields since 2015. The CO 2 extracted is then injected into developed reservoirs, at a depth of more than 2,500 metres.

This agreement envisages Gazprom Neft sharing experience in CO 2 recycling, while the metallurgy companies will assess the potential for transferring their hydrocarbon-fuelled production facilities over to methane—hydrogen blends. The parties will also analyse hydrogen production, transportation and storage technologies.

“We routinely recycle CO 2 through reinjection into oil and gas reservoirs as part of our operations. We have accumulated significant experience in these kinds of projects and are ready to share these skills and competencies with our partners, and with the market at large. Expert advice is that CO 2 reinjection is one of those tools without which global emissions reductions are just not going to be achieved. We want to share our skills with metallurgy companies to develop production technologies that minimise man-made environmental impacts.” Vadim Yakovlev Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft

“Reducing our carbon footprint and combating climate change will be a significant theme in the coming decades, and is one of the long-term priorities of Severstal’s sustainable development programme. It should be noted that we see not just challenges and risks, but also huge opportunities in this field. Technologies and projects for the capture and disposal of CO 2 and the production of hydrogen will continue to grow rapidly in the Russian Federation and globally over the next decade, and this will open up a great opportunity for us to capitalise on, and could even provide additional income for our business. I am confident that together we can make a significant contribution towards achieving our strategic goals of reducing CO 2 emissions and, at the same time, realise the potential of hydrogen for its use in the raw materials market of the future.” Alexander Shevelev CEO, Severstal

“Reducing GHG emissions is one of priorities EVRAZ sets in its environmental strategy. We support the global low-carbon agenda, while looking for new opportunities to modernise our production facilities in a bid to contribute to climate stability and improve the environmental situation in those communities in which we operate. I am positive that CO 2 capture, disposal and utilisation technologies, as well as the use of hydrogen as energy source, have huge potential for our coal and steelmaking assets.” Alexei Ivanov Senior Vice President, Commerce and Business Development, EVRAZ