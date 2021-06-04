SPIRITS / DON’T COME TO LA – JULIANNA JOY / INTIMATE RAWNESS THAT CAPTIVATES HEARTS
Meet Julianna Joy:
Julianna Joy has been an avid music enthusiast since she was 8 yrs old, the year Taylor Swift was introduced into her household. She eagerly began taking guitar and piano lessons as well as joining the school band and choir. Here, she excelled and became student director of the pit in her junior year, as well as student manager of the show choir.
She is a writer at heart, not just in song form, but also in poetry, shorts, and scripts. She told us: “I love writing. It’s what makes being in the music business so great – everything is in writing”.
Joy is an absolute lover of music and she has been inspired greatly by 70s and 80s music, particularly Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, and Queen. Her sound has been heavily influenced by this era and her music style fits perfectly into the psychedelic pop wave.
Her newest release out today, “Spirits / Don’t Come to LA”, is a double-sided release telling two stories centered around a former lover.
Spirits:
“Spirits” is a captivatingly emotive song about separating from a lover. Joy sings with a maturity beyond her years which carries a honey-drenched voice expressing deep heartache and loss.
Beautifully expressive lyrics reveal immense rawness and vulnerability, such as: “bury the hatchet and leave it, like I could carry the weight of your secrets. I’l fall out of being your weakness, again. I’ll find something else to believe in, swear I’m never going back to eating”.
The song is carried along by a gentle acoustic guitar soundscape that gives way to an intense rock interlude. Though Joy’s voice stays soft, the music expresses anger and frustration.
Her performance is delightfully hypnotic and many listeners will relate to the heartache expressed in this song.
Don’t Come to LA:
The second song on this release, “Don’t Come to LA”, was written ensuing a nightmare Joy had about her former lover. He wrote a song about her called, “Come to LA”, which confused her as he was with someone else. She feared he wanted to come back into her life and was inspired to reply. Joy told us: “the song came out as a warning more than a sad song”.
In this eloquent and heartfelt response, Joy communicates impressive sensitivity and emotion. Her delicate vocals caress an unforgettable melody that captivates our hearts.
You can hear the warning in her voice as she sings the word “please”. It holds an incredible amount of intensity behind it. A plea of desperation, “please, don’t come to LA”.
The slow tempo dreamy soundscape along with Joy’s breathtaking performance will charm any listener.
Joy’s expressive music and performance will deeply connect with all kinds of music fans and once you listen to her, you will definitely return for more. If you enjoy music from artists such as Zella Day and Lorde, then Julianna Joy will fit perfectly on your psychedelic pop playlist.
Listen to “Spirits / Don’t Come to LA” right here…
https://open.spotify.com/album/2UU7XKlKhu0xvyj3Hvxzkt?si=BMfRpMb_R1i-W6JCsUzEug
What’s next for Julianna Joy?
This is going to be an exciting year for Joy, who has more releases and maybe even a couple of albums coming out. In the meantime she has a message for all her fans: “remember all of the LGBTQ heroes who paved our way to this pride month in 2021!”.
