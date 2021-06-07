FIMER set to open Its ‘Virtual Doors’ and launch two new platforms for the utility segment
Our commitment to developing the best solutions for our customers means we have also adapted our business model to reflect customer need.”VIMERCATE, ITALY, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIMER, a global leader in the production of photovoltaic inverters and charging solutions for electric mobility, opens the company's ‘virtual’ doors to the world for the first time. The company is inviting customers and partners from over 100 countries to participate in a truly innovative 360 ° Virtual Tour on 22 June.
— Filippo Carzaniga, FIMER Chairman
Virtual visitors will be able to visit FIMER's zero-impact headquarters, its production sites, as well as experience workplaces up close and touch, even if only “virtually”, the quality of FIMER solutions. To register for the Virtual Tour, CLICK HERE: https://discoverus.fimer.com/
On 22 June, FIMER will also launch two new innovative platforms for the Utility segment, a rapidly growing market for which the company has recently announced plans to create a dedicated Research & Development Center in Italy, which will enable FIMER to increase its focus on solutions innovation while enhancing its responsiveness to customer needs. The new platforms have been designed to meet the market demand for high power density solutions and easy integration with storage.
FIMER has produced a teaser video for the innovative solution, to watch CLICK HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXC3GiQIsaQ
Filippo Carzaniga, Chairman at FIMER, said: “The past 12 months have seen FIMER cement its position as a leading global inverter manufacturer. Our commitment to developing the best solutions for our customers means we have also adapted our business model to reflect customer need. This includes the appointment of a new senior team to drive innovation across our four core lines of business - utility-scale, commercial, and residential solar, and EVI - and the launch of our new R&D Center of Excellence for the utility sector in Italy.
“In addition, we will be launching a new and unique-to-the-market platform and solution for the utility segment on 22 June. This truly is an exciting time to be part of the solar sector, and we are looking forward to sharing our plans with our customers and key stakeholders from across our key global markets.”
About FIMER
FIMER is the fourth largest, tier one, solar inverter supplier in the world. Specializing in solar inverters and mobility systems, it has over 1100 employees worldwide and offers a comprehensive solar solutions portfolio across all applications. FIMER’s skills are further strengthened by its bold and agile approach that sees it consistently invest in R&D. With a presence in 25 countries together with local training centers and manufacturing hubs, FIMER remains close to its customers and the ever-evolving dynamics of the energy industry.
