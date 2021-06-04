Baidu PPC helps overseas enterprises expand business in China
Baidu, China's largest search engine, has a market share of 68.77%. Baidu PPC can enable brands or products to reach hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers .SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics, when people are looking for solutions to things, about 60% of them will choose the Internet, and the proportion of search engines is quite high. In search engine results page, ordinary people will only browse the results of the first three pages. Generally speaking, more than 90% of the people will first browse the search results on the home page, about 50% will enter the second page of the search results, and 20% will enter the third page of the search results. That is to say, if the website does not appear on the first three pages, the exposure rate will be greatly reduced.
PPC can make website information appear at the top or front end of the search engine results page, which can be viewed more frequently and improve the traffic of the website. With PPC, after launching the ad series, the ads will be displayed in front of users immediately, so it is very suitable for quick results.
In 2019, companies around the world spent $106.5 billion on search advertising. PPC ads in search results account for 45% of page hits. Nearly 75% said advertising makes it easier to find what they need. Visitors who come to your website through PPC ads are 50% more likely to buy than natural visitors. In addition, PPC ads can increase brand awareness by up to 80%.
According to the 46th statistical report on Internet development in China released by China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC), as of June 2020, the number of search engine users in China has reached 766 million, an increase of 15.39 million over March 2020, accounting for 81.5% of the total Internet users; the number of mobile search engine users reached 761 million, an increase of 15.42 million over March 2020, accounting for 81.6% of mobile Internet users.
Among the numerous search engines in China, Baidu occupies the absolute leading position in the industry. In June 2020, Baidu market share is 66.15%, and the market share of Sougou and 360 ranked second and third place is 22.06% and 3.40% respectively, which are quite different from Baidu's strength. Therefore, promotion on Baidu is very conducive to brand exposure in the Chinese market.
Baidu PPC includes search promotion, brand promotion, commodity promotion, local promotion and app promotion, which are all keyword search advertisements with different positions and forms. Baidu PPC can help enterprises stand out in the competitive market, improve brand awareness and be found by potential customers. In other words, PPC is a shortcut for enterprises to gain a dominant position in their niche market.
