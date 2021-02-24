The digital marketing platform established by Shenzhen ZVKV Technology Co., Ltd was officially launched recently
SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly half a year of continuous adjustment and improvement, Shenzhen ZVKV Technology Co., Ltd. has built a one-stop digital marketing platform - “win out in China” for overseas small and medium-sized enterprises. “win out in China”, this high-quality English digital marketing platform built by Chinese specially for overseas enterprises is rare in China.
As the Chinese people's economic ability has been greatly improved, high quality of life has become a pursuit of people. Since 2012, more than half of the growth of the global luxury market has been contributed by Chinese consumers. Until 2018, Chinese people's consumption of luxury goods reached 770 billion yuan, becoming the world's largest buyer of luxury goods. The strong consumption power of the Chinese people makes many international luxury brands have more confidence in the Chinese market and speed up the opening of new stores. In addition, the huge domestic demand of the Chinese market has also attracted many enterprises to expand business in China.
In this background, “win out in China” website is born. It mainly includes digital marketing services, China online store website construction services and a series of value-added services. Its main purpose is to help overseas enterprises establish a good corporate image in China and promote products and services, so that more Chinese consumers can understand it better.
Among them, digital marketing services include search engine marketing, search engine optimization, social media promotion, video advertising, image advertising, online influencer marketing, press release, which are the most popular promotion modes in China. Search engine marketing includes Baidu SEM, Sougou SEM, 360 SEM; China's popular social media is WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, Zhihu; video is Youku, Iqiyi, Tencent, and photo ads are launched on Sina, Sohu, Tencent and NetEase on four major portals in China. In addition, each promotion mode is equipped with detailed solutions to facilitate advertisers to understand the specific process of advertising. For the final choice, advertisers can directly communicate with the experts in charge of marketing.
However, for enterprises that want to build Chinese websites or online stores, they can directly send their needs to Shenzhen ZVKV Technology Co., Ltd. by email or telephone, in the shortest time, they can avoid language barriers and have Chinese versions of websites or online stores, so that Chinese consumers can more intuitively understand their products or services. Of course, the needs of each enterprise at this stage are not the same. Maybe this enterprise is worried about finding suitable and reliable Chinese distributors, while another enterprise is hesitant to choose which China online influencer to cooperate with. No matter what kind of business needs, it usually can be found on “win out in China” website, its purpose is to help overseas enterprises develop their business in China.
WIN OUT IN CHINA
