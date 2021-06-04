US-12 resurfacing in Coldwater starts Monday
COUNTY: Branch
HIGHWAY: US-12
CLOSEST
START DATE: Monday, June 7, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be resurfacing 2.2 miles of US-12 from Western Avenue to Michigan Avenue. The $1.4 million investment includes sanitary sewer repairs, sidewalk ramp upgrades and pavement markings.
SAFETY BENEFITS: Extended life of the roadway, better ride quality for motorists, and improved safety for motorists and pedestrians.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be lane closures throughout the project with at least one lane open in each direction except for a one-week total closure of US-12 between Western Avenue/Butters Avenue and Division Street. During that closure, traffic will be detoured on Butters Avenue, Garfield Road, and Marshall Street.