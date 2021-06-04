Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Just In $2500 Reward to Save Money On Groceries and Make a Positive Impact

Participate in the Recruiting for Good Referrals Program to Earn a $2500 Grocery Market Gift Card #thegoodiefoodieclub #gigsforkids #makeapositiveimpact www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #hiretalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

The Sweetest Kid Community Gig use your creative dancing talent to help support local cause #talentforgood #gigforkids #wedanceforgood www.WeDanceforGood.org

Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact. People participate in the referral program to earn gift cards and help fund gigs for kids.

On our super sweet gigs, kids have fun fulfilling experiences, learn positive values, and use their creative talent to make a positive impact!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good creates and sponsors sweet kid community gigs to help raise money for causes (We Dance for Good, We Draw for Good).

The Goodie Foodie Club is a meaningful program that enables people to make referrals (introduce companies hiring professional staff) to earn $2500 supermarket gift cards (save money on groceries) and help Recruiting for Good fund gigs for kids through staffing hires.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "We created 'The Club' for people who live to make a positive impact, love to prepare kids for life, and enjoy good food rewards."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makeapositiveimpact @recruitingforgood

Love to help kids and save money on groceries? Now you can do both. Simply participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. Refer a company hiring professional staff to earn a $2500 gift card for your favorite supermarket. And with your help, we can sponsor more sweet gigs for kids. Visit www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

We Dance for Good is inspired by Middle School Girl, The BookWorm (her nickname.) She is a talented multi-dimensional creative phenom participating in Girls Design Tomorrow venture, We Use Our Voice for Good. The purpose of the kid community gig, We Dance for Good, is to create a fun fulfilling experience for kids, to make a positive impact, and to help raise money for a local NJ Food pantry. www.WeDanceforGood.org

