Just In $2500 Reward to Save Money On Groceries and Make a Positive Impact

Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact. People participate in the referral program to earn gift cards and help fund gigs for kids.
Recruiting for Good creates and sponsors sweet kid community gigs to help raise money for causes (We Dance for Good, We Draw for Good).
The Goodie Foodie Club is a meaningful program that enables people to make referrals (introduce companies hiring professional staff) to earn $2500 supermarket gift cards (save money on groceries) and help Recruiting for Good fund gigs for kids through staffing hires.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "We created 'The Club' for people who live to make a positive impact, love to prepare kids for life, and enjoy good food rewards."
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makeapositiveimpact @recruitingforgood
Love to help kids and save money on groceries? Now you can do both. Simply participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. Refer a company hiring professional staff to earn a $2500 gift card for your favorite supermarket. And with your help, we can sponsor more sweet gigs for kids. Visit www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
We Dance for Good is inspired by Middle School Girl, The BookWorm (her nickname.) She is a talented multi-dimensional creative phenom participating in Girls Design Tomorrow venture, We Use Our Voice for Good. The purpose of the kid community gig, We Dance for Good, is to create a fun fulfilling experience for kids, to make a positive impact, and to help raise money for a local NJ Food pantry. www.WeDanceforGood.org
