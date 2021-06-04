Re: VT RT 108 // The Notch
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
VT RT 108, The Notch, is now back open.
Please drive carefully.
David Hamlin II
ECD Supervisor
CIDT Member
VSP - Williston PSAP
2777 St. George rd.
Williston, VT 05495
Phone: 802.878.7111
PSAP Fax: 802.878.3173
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
VT RT 108, The Notch, is blocked in the area of the Sterling Pond Trail due to a stuck tractor trailer unit.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
David Hamlin II
ECD Supervisor
CIDT Member
VSP - Williston PSAP
2777 St. George rd.
Williston, VT 05495
Phone: 802.878.7111
PSAP Fax: 802.878.3173