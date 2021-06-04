Re: VT RT 108 // The Notch

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 108, The Notch, is blocked in the area of the Sterling Pond Trail due to a stuck tractor trailer unit.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.