Mezcal Exports Up 1.3% in 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States extended its lead in Global Mezcal Exports in 2020, according to a recent article published by Agave Spectator and agavespectator.com. Total Mezcal exports slowed to a 1.3% gain in 2020, while Mezcal exports to the United States increased 5.3% to over 3.5 million liters, and now account for nearly 79% of all exported Mezcal, according to the article which provides extensive insights on the 2020 Annual Mezcal Report released by the Consejo Mexicano Regulador de la Calidad del Mezcal (CRM).

As reported by Agave Spectator, the CRM revealed a 12.7% decline in Mexico’s domestic Mezcal volumes, the first drop ever recorded after a tenfold increase in volume between 2011 and 2019. According to the 2020 report, Mexico shipped 47% more Mezcal to the United States than was shipped to all of Mexico.

Leading Mezcal producers Banhez Mezcal and Koch El Mezcal share their insights exclusively with Agave Spectator on the current situation for Mezcal production and their outlook for 2021.

Agave Spectator also released its 2021 Report On Global Agave Spirits, with exclusive coverage from Australia to South Africa to California, on the surging growth of Agave Spirits produced ex-Mexico. The report includes interviews with Australia’s Top Shelf International CEO Drew Fairchild who aims to “define the Australian Agave Spirit by creating the Australian Agave Spirit,” and in-depth profiles of the California farmers and producers who are laying the foundation for the “Mezcalifornia industry of Agave Spirits.”

