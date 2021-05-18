Sustainability In Mezcal Is Not An Option For Mezcal Producers

Cooperation Versus Domination In The Quest For Sustainability By Mezcal Producers, a leading article on Mezcal Sustainability published by Agave Spectator.

According to Agave Spectator, global demand for mezcal has doubled since 2016 and is expected to double again in the next 2-3 years led by more than 700 certified mezcal brands distilling over 60 different agave varieties, in over 950 municipalities of the nine Mexican states officially sanctioned for mezcal production.

“Hand crafted mezcal production has the potential of being totally sustainable, but this is far from the situation today,” says Carlos Moreno who according to Agave Spectator has implemented extensive sustainability initiatives as the founder of Koch El Mezcal. “There are five main issues that must be addressed immediately,” continues Carlos who is based in the state of Oaxaca home to 90% of mezcal’s production, “and these are deforestation, biodiversity, byproducts, wild agave depletion and chemical farming.”

Agave Spectator’s article, available at agavespectator.com, echoes the voices of leading mezcal producers in their quest for sustainability in Mezcal production, including Carlos Moreno, Founder of Koch El Mezcal, Rolando Cortes CEO of Casa Cortes which produces Agave de Cortes, Nuestra Soledad and El Jolgorio Mezcals, Flor Mijangos and her husband Jorge, Founders of Yuu Baal Mezcal, Eleazar Brena Maestro Mezcalero for Noble Coyote and Admirable mezcals, Daniel Fuentes Rojas producer of Durango based Mezcal Origen Raíz del Espíritu’s, Ecos Mezcal Founder and CEO Emiliano Peralta, Diana Carolina Pinzon Moncada Founder of Pueblo-based Zinacantan Mezcal, and Daniela Santiago Founder of Mezcal Masoquista.

