Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Twenty-Seven Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 18, 2021, to act on these bills.

CS/SB 68 – Public Records

SB 82 – Sponsorship Identification Disclaimers

SB 306 – Florida Statutes

SB 308 – Florida Statutes

SB 310 – Florida Statutes

SB 312 – Florida Statutes

SB 524 – Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Trust Funds

CS/SB 776 – Racketeering

CS/CS/SB 920 – Liability of Persons Providing Areas for Public Outdoor Recreational Purposes

SB 922 – Veterans’ Preference in Employment

SB 1136 – Board of Directors of Florida ABLE, Inc.

SB 1634 – Public Records

CS/CS/HB 37 – Abandoned Cemeteries

CS/HB 77 – Diesel Exhaust Fluid

HB 169 – Purchase of Commodities and Services by Water Management Districts

CS/CS/CS/HB 337 – Impact Fees

CS/HB 371 – False Reports of Crimes

CS/CS/CS/HB 429 – Purple Star Campuses

HB 435 – Veterans Employment and Training

CS/CS/HB 441 – Elder-focused Dispute Resolution Process

CS/HB 463 – Community Association Pools

CS/CS/HB 545 – Reproductive Health and Disease Education

CS/HB 723 – Juvenile Justice Education Programs

CS/HB 909 – Cultural and Historical Programs

CS/HB 1311 – Public Records and Public Meetings

CS/HB 1639 – Public Records

HB 7003 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

