Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Twenty-Seven Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 18, 2021, to act on these bills.

  • CS/SB 68 – Public Records
  • SB 82 – Sponsorship Identification Disclaimers
  • SB 306 – Florida Statutes
  • SB 308 – Florida Statutes
  • SB 310 – Florida Statutes
  • SB 312 – Florida Statutes
  • SB 524 – Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Trust Funds
  • CS/SB 776 – Racketeering
  • CS/CS/SB 920 – Liability of Persons Providing Areas for Public Outdoor Recreational Purposes
  • SB 922 – Veterans’ Preference in Employment
  • SB 1136 – Board of Directors of Florida ABLE, Inc.
  • SB 1634 – Public Records
  • CS/CS/HB 37 – Abandoned Cemeteries
  • CS/HB 77 – Diesel Exhaust Fluid
  • HB 169 – Purchase of Commodities and Services by Water Management Districts
  • CS/CS/CS/HB 337 – Impact Fees
  • CS/HB 371 – False Reports of Crimes
  • CS/CS/CS/HB 429 – Purple Star Campuses
  • HB 435 – Veterans Employment and Training
  • CS/CS/HB 441 – Elder-focused Dispute Resolution Process
  • CS/HB 463 – Community Association Pools
  • CS/CS/HB 545 – Reproductive Health and Disease Education
  • CS/HB 723 – Juvenile Justice Education Programs
  • CS/HB 909 – Cultural and Historical Programs
  • CS/HB 1311 – Public Records and Public Meetings
  • CS/HB 1639 – Public Records
  • HB 7003 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

