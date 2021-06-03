Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Twenty-Seven Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 18, 2021, to act on these bills.
- CS/SB 68 – Public Records
- SB 82 – Sponsorship Identification Disclaimers
- SB 306 – Florida Statutes
- SB 308 – Florida Statutes
- SB 310 – Florida Statutes
- SB 312 – Florida Statutes
- SB 524 – Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Trust Funds
- CS/SB 776 – Racketeering
- CS/CS/SB 920 – Liability of Persons Providing Areas for Public Outdoor Recreational Purposes
- SB 922 – Veterans’ Preference in Employment
- SB 1136 – Board of Directors of Florida ABLE, Inc.
- SB 1634 – Public Records
- CS/CS/HB 37 – Abandoned Cemeteries
- CS/HB 77 – Diesel Exhaust Fluid
- HB 169 – Purchase of Commodities and Services by Water Management Districts
- CS/CS/CS/HB 337 – Impact Fees
- CS/HB 371 – False Reports of Crimes
- CS/CS/CS/HB 429 – Purple Star Campuses
- HB 435 – Veterans Employment and Training
- CS/CS/HB 441 – Elder-focused Dispute Resolution Process
- CS/HB 463 – Community Association Pools
- CS/CS/HB 545 – Reproductive Health and Disease Education
- CS/HB 723 – Juvenile Justice Education Programs
- CS/HB 909 – Cultural and Historical Programs
- CS/HB 1311 – Public Records and Public Meetings
- CS/HB 1639 – Public Records
- HB 7003 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
